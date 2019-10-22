Yazoo City residents left shaken as two men are shot to death over the weekend

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - “I will forever miss my son,” said a heartbroken Wesley Harris who fought back tears as he talked about losing his son, Westavious Harris, to gun violence on the street of Yazoo City this weekend.
“If you have never loss a child or been in this predicament, words can’t explain,” he continued.
The shooting happened across the street from Red Bottom Bar and Grill. The owner says she heard the gunfire.
“I was standing in the door when I heard the gunshots," recalled club owner Aretha Larry. "I heard lower gunshots and then I heard some real loud ones and then I went back in the door.”
According to Harris' family, their loved one was in town for a homecoming celebration. They say a fight broke out, someone pulled out a gun and their loved one was shot and killed.
“He was just an innocent bystander, got caught up in the crossfire and we just are seeking justice for my son's death,” said Harris.
Within 24-hours, violence erupted again near East 11th Street. Yellow crime scene tape from where the shooting happened could still be seen on the ground Monday afternoon.
Yazoo police say 52-year-old Nathan Smith was shot to death while walking home from a nearby story. Residents say they are saddened by the violence this weekend.
“Violence will rear its ugly head wherever you allow it to fester and I am just telling Yazoo, we all owe each other a responsibility and accountability,” said resident Cynthia Jackson Walker.
If you have any information about the deadly shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
