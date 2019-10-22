Willie Brown, Yazoo City legend and NFL great, passes away at 78

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City legend and NFL great Willie Brown has passed away at the age of 78.
According to the NFL, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro selection and 1984 Hall of Fame enshrinee.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raiders’ great Willie Brown,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "As a player, coach, and executive, Willie served as a tremendous ambassador for the Raiders and football for more than 50 years. "
Brown is best well known for his 75-yard interception return in Super Bowl XI.
Brown played for 16 seasons, 4 with the Denver Broncos and 12 with the Raiders.
John Madden called Brown, “a true Raider and one of the best cornerbacks that ever played the game.”
Brown also served as the head football coach at California State University in 1991.
