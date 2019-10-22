Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for a chilly night. After sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees today, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 40s by morning. Even some upper 30s aren’t out of the question. Expect sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. The mornings will be in the 40s. Our weather pattern shifts on Friday and there remains great uncertainty with the actual play out of the weather. A cool front will stall in the region and pick up additional moisture from the Gulf. The potential is there for several inches of rain, although some forecast models feel the heaviest amounts will be east of Mississippi. Regardless, rain is likely Friday and tapering off Saturday, with just a shower or two possible Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, 70s Sunday. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend right now. Severe weather, outside of heavy rain, is not likely from this weather system. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 7:10am and the sunset is 6:19pm. Friday night football might be wet, so make sure make plans for that, in addition to having a jacket ready for the next few mornings as chilly weather sets in.