Trick-or-treating with blue buckets gaining popularity among children with autism

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Among the ghouls and goblins crowding your doorstep for candy this Halloween could be children with autism.
You’d know because they would be carrying blue buckets to haul their sugary loot.
"We want them to be with their peers. We want them to be included," said Board Certified Behavior Analyst Karlie Friedmanski.
She works at The Growing Tree in Flowood who works with autistic children, some who may not speak but want to be included.
The clinic serves children with autism, conducting applied behavioral analysis therapy.
This Halloween children with autism will be carrying blue buckets or jack-o-laterns.
“The blue bucket represents the fact that, a lot of times when children are trick-or-treating, they will wait for someone to say trick-or-treat. Well, this represents, like, ‘Hey, this child can not say that’ and this is just representing that to the parents,” said Friedmanski.
The blue Halloween buckets, blue being the color of autism awareness, became a symbol after one mom had to explain at each house that her child couldn’t speak, but she wanted him to be a part of the fun.
"The reason she started this was just to let the children have their time at Halloween and enjoy it and not be expected to say something or do something they can't," added the autism expert.
The Growing Tree also works with their students on how to trick-or-treat, knock on doors and put on costumes.
These are major achievements for children who want to be among the super heroes and creatures enjoying All Hallow’s Eve.
