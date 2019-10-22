Suspects charged after theft investigation leads to recovery of cattle stolen from Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The lead agency in a cattle theft investigation, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) has made arrests and recovered cattle stolen from two Benton County farms.
On October 9, a Benton County cattleman contacted MALTB to report a lock had been cut from his gate during the night and an undetermined number of cattle were stolen from his pasture in the northern area of the county. On October 13, at least four expensive show cows were stolen from another farm located near Hickory Flat in southern Benton County.
“I commend the efforts of the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Union County Sheriff’s Office in solving this case, and I am glad the cattle taken were recovered and returned to their rightful owners,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “For our cattle farmers and ranchers, their cattle are their livelihood. We aim to make sure modern day cattle rustlers are tracked down, arrested and prosecuted."
During the course of the investigation, agents with MALTB and Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and sheriff deputies learned the identity of two suspects, which led to an arrest.
The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Wyatt Lynn Abbott of Myrtle and 24-year-old DeJames Bolden of Ashland. They were both arrested and charged in Benton County.
Each suspect posted a $20,000 bond and has been assigned a court date.
Bolden is currently on parole from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for previous charges.
The suspects had no connection or association with the two victims and the cattle appeared to be randomly selected. Three of the cows were recovered from a farm in Tennessee and the other four were recovered from a Union County farm.
The suspects are charged with cattle theft and grand larceny, a felony in Mississippi, and if found guilty will be subject to up to ten years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections and up to a $10,000 fine. Also, restitution to the victims can be ordered.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional suspects were involved in the crimes.
The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes. To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call (800) 678-2660.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.