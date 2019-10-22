Substitute school bus driver forces students off bus at convenience store

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A bizarre incident involving a Lauderdale County substitute school bus driver is under investigation. The incident happened on the after-school bus route Monday.
Authorities say the driver made an entire busload of students get off the bus at a gas station.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the school bus driver told the children to all get off the bus at the Causeyville Chevron.
The students attend school at Clarkdale.
Lauderdale County School Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain, said in a statement, “The Lauderdale County School District became aware of an unplanned bus stop this afternoon by a substitute bus driver in the Clarkdale community. We are investigating the matter as to why or how this happened in accordance with our policies and procedures. The Lauderdale County School District takes student safety extremely important and this situation will be fully investigated and corrected.”
