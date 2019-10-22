Substitute school bus driver forces students off bus at convenience store

Lauderdale County School Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain, said in a statement, “The Lauderdale County School District became aware of an unplanned bus stop this afternoon by a substitute bus driver in the Clarkdale community. We are investigating the matter as to why or how this happened in accordance with our policies and procedures. The Lauderdale County School District takes student safety extremely important and this situation will be fully investigated and corrected.”