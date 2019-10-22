Retired colonel aims to be first black female AG in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Jennifer Riley Collins believes the people of Mississippi deserve a proven protector. That’s why she says she is running for the state’s attorney general.
Collins spent Tuesday on the Gulf Coast visiting with supporters, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The IBEW is one of several groups that have endorsed her candidacy.
A distinguished military veteran, Collins spent 32 years working in the U.S. Army’s intelligence department, retiring two years ago as a Military Intelligence Officer. She served a total of 14 years on active duty and 18 years as a member of the U. S National Guard and U. S. Army Reserves.
She says, if elected, she’ll not only look out for everyday Mississippians, but she’ll also make history as the state’s first African American woman to be in that position.
“What that means is, Mississippi is open for business," said the Meridian native. "That means we’re representing the beautiful diversity of our state. I’m excited to become Mississippi’s next attorney general. The first woman, the first African American, to hold the statewide position.”
Collins, who is running on the Democratic ticket, will go up against Republican candidate Lynn Fitch in next month’s general election.
