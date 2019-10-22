Proposed landfill in Madison County continues to draw opposition from community

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A landfill planned for Madison County continues to draw opposition from the community and it’s leaders.
On Monday, Ridgeland’s Mayor Gene McGee presented a resolution opposing the landfill being proposed for the county.
The company NCL Waste is the developer, and they want to locate the landfill off of North County Line Road - just to the north of the current Little Dixie Landfill.
That is about half a mile outside of the Ridgeland city limits.
Residents in a nearby subdivision have already expressed that they can smell the trash. Many are also concerned about how the increased dump truck traffic will leave the already rough roads in the area.
Resident Dave Williams said, “I had to turn around, they got the road so rough. Then I got on another road right up the street from the gas place and it’s worse than this one. I don’t understand why they can’t fix the road. They want to put that stuff in here and the road already tore up.”
There are currently already two existing landfills in the area.
Last month a public hearing was held involving local residents and leaders. No other public meetings have been scheduled at this time.
