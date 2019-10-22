PowerBall and Mega Millions to launch January 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians, now is your chance!
Be sure to mark your calendars, because according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, PowerBall and MegaMillions will both be available for purchase on January 30, 2020.
“Mississippians will no longer have to cross into neighboring states to participate in these drawing-style games,” said Tom Shaheen, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “They will soon have the opportunity for a chance to play big jackpot games four times per week, as well as many secondary prizes.”
The MLC, accepted into the Multi-State Lottery Association in August, will be the newest lottery member to sell Powerball and Mega Millions once sales commence January 30. Drawings for both games take place twice per week and have had jackpots reaching more than $1 billion. Powerball drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The first $80 million of net lottery annual proceeds will go toward infrastructure needs around the state. After that 10-year period, lottery proceed collections up to $80 million will go into the state’s general fund. Any net proceeds over $80 million will be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund pre-k and the classroom supply fund.
