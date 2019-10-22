Newly launched C Spire Health app aimed at improving access to healthcare

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We live in a world where everything is at our fingertips, and that includes getting better faster when we’re sick.
With the launch of the C Spire Health app, a doctor’s visit won’t always mean cranking up the car.
“Today, no longer does the patient have to go to the clinic," said C Spire Chairman and CEO Hu Meena. "The patient can be wherever they are and receive top quality healthcare.”
The app is available on smartphones with any carrier. You download the app, register, make appointment and pay $59 with no insurance needed.
Sure, it’s convenient. But it may be more needed for some groups of potential patients.
“We’re trying to reach the elderly because it’s so far for them to get the healthcare they might need," noted Meena. "We’re trying to reach those in rural Mississippi and then also young families. Mothers that are taking care of two or three kids. It’s hard for them to pile them all up and get to the doctors office.”
Mississippi has consistently been looking ahead to how to improve access, especially in rural areas where doctor shortages continue to be a problem.
“Some that have no access to providers," said Executive Director of Mississippi Teleheatlh and Rural Health Assocations Ryan Kelly. "So, to provide a tool to get especially your primary care delivered directly to that consumer in their house, at work or wherever they may be is a game changer for many different citizens in rural Mississippi.”
University of Mississippi Medical Clinic clinicians will be on the other end of the video calls. UMMC collaborated with C Spire for the last two years as the app was developed.
“Our hope is that in the future that other providers in the state of Mississippi take part in the network," said CEO of the UMMC Health System Kevin Cook. "It’s not exclusive to us, but we’re proud to get this kicked off.”
Initially, video appointment will be available Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Clinicians will also be able to send prescriptions directly to a pharmacy in the patient’s area.
The goal is for the app to be used for common, minor medical issues like coughs, colds, season allergies and insect bites.
The app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.
