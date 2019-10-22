Meridian teen charged with shooting at own mother

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian teenager has been charged as an adult after police say she attempted to shoot her mother.
Fifteen-year-old Kaley Shannon was charged with felony aggravated assault-domestic violence.
Investigators say Shannon shot at her mother during an argument October 18. Fortunately, the woman was not hit by the bullet.
After the argument, police say Shannon, who has a very short temper, went outside and fired multiple shots into the air.
A judge reduced Shannon’s bond from $20,000 to $5,000. Investigators say she has a lengthy juvenile record.
