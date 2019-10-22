MDOC searching for state inmate who didn’t return from three-day pass at Delta Correctional Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a state inmate who did not return to the Community Work Center at the Delta Correctional Facility after having a three-day pass.
Kendrick T. Hosey, 38, is serving a total of 16 years for two convictions in Forrest County.
He received 12 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent and four years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when sentenced in June of 2018.
Hosey goes by the alias “K T” and has several tattoos on his neck, face, chest and arms. They including the words “Go Getta,” a five-point star with a chain, and a picture of the state.
If you see Hosey, contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.