Mayor Lumumba to deliver 2019 State of the City Address

The event is free and open to the public.

Road closures according to the map provided will begin on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 pm. (Source: Mayor's Office)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 22, 2019 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 1:53 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will deliver the 2019 State of the City Address Thursday, October 24, at 6 p.m. The delivery will take place outside, next to the Downtown parklet area on South Congress and East Capitol streets.

The State of the City Address is an annual event where business, community, faith, non-profit and government leaders come together to learn about the “state of the city” from Mayor Lumumba.

Mayor Lumumba’s address will highlight the accomplishments of the past year and focus on the goals for the year ahead according to the Strategic Plan.

Road closures will begin on Wednesday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

