Key Rebels injured after A&M loss

“Jerrion Ealy is in the concussion protocol. We expect him to play against Auburn just based on when he gets out and his availability to practice this week. John Rhys Plumlee is going to have a minor procedure done on his knee. He won’t practice this week, but we expect him to be available depending on how much we get him to practice next week. But the open date does come at a good time, so we’ll get these guys rested and ready to go against Auburn,” said Luke.