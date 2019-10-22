Hinds County deputy put on paid administrative leave after firing weapon at suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County deputy has been put on administrative leave with pay after firing a weapon at a suspect.
On Saturday, October 9th, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle operating in a careless manner on I-55 near Fortification Street.
The 2006 Chrysler Pacifica then drove onto Woodrow Wilson and tried to elude the officer.
The vehicle stopped near Larkspar and Albermarle Road and both the driver and the passenger got out.
The officer perceived a threat and shots were fired. No one was hit.
The driver was then arrested and taken into custody without further incident. The passenger was released and not charged.
“It is our procedure that any officer discharging a weapon in the scope of his/her duty be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," said Major Pete Luke.
The suspect faces several charges, including: DUI, careless driving, no driver’s license, and disobeying a law enforcement officer.
He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
This case is being investigated by Hinds County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.