First Alert Forecast: quiet, cool Tuesday; showers return by weekend

TUESDAY: High pressure will quickly build in after the cold front moves through. Sunshine will win out as temperatures make only manage the upper 60s and lower 70s through the afternoon. We’ll fall into the 40s by early Wednesday under clear skies and calm winds.
WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start to the day, expect sunshine to be the rule of the day. That will help us shake the morning chill off, from the 40s to the lower 70s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Gradually, high pressure will begin to move farther to the east through the latter half of the week. Highs will run in the lower to middle 70s by Thursday. Our next system will begin to move into the region by Friday, bringing a bout of off and on showers and storms. Severe weather isn’t anticipated at this point. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs Friday and into the weekend Saturday. Shower chances will hang around through Sunday and Monday as highs attempt to rebound into the lower 70s.
