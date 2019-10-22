First Alert Forecast: quiet, cool Tuesday; showers return by weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Gradually, high pressure will begin to move farther to the east through the latter half of the week. Highs will run in the lower to middle 70s by Thursday. Our next system will begin to move into the region by Friday, bringing a bout of off and on showers and storms. Severe weather isn’t anticipated at this point. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs Friday and into the weekend Saturday. Shower chances will hang around through Sunday and Monday as highs attempt to rebound into the lower 70s.