Canton man sentenced to 30 years for armed carjacking and robbery of Madison family

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man has been sentenced to 30 years for an armed robbery and armed carjacking of a Madison family in 2018.
On December 22, 2018, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to 489 North Old Canton Road in reference to an armed robbery and armed carjacking. The victims reported their 2018 Honda CRV was taken at gunpoint, along with about $40 in cash.
Shortly after, the stolen vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer on Hoy Road, and an officer tried to stop the stolen car. The suspect, 24-year-old Satchel Tolbert, led officers on a high speed chase through the city of Madison before eventually crashing near the Ingleside subdivision.
Following the wreck, Talbot ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers with the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department quickly set up a perimeter and, with the assistance of a K9, were able to apprehend the suspect.
Tolbert was found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest along with the victim’s cash. He had previously been convicted of auto-theft in Hinds County in 2016.
Tolbert pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to armed carjacking, armed robbery, felony evasion and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the last five years suspended. He will have to serve every day of the twenty five years without the possibility of parole or early release.
Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett stated, “This young man not only stole a family’s car and cash at gunpoint, but he also put countless lives at risk as he sped through streets crowded with people Christmas shopping. We are more than pleased that he will spend the next twenty five years in prison for what he has done. He had already been convicted for stealing a car in Hinds County. I am glad that Madison law enforcement officers made sure he won’t be stealing anything else for a long time.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.