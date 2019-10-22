Canton man sentenced to 30 years for armed carjacking and robbery of Madison family

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett stated, “This young man not only stole a family’s car and cash at gunpoint, but he also put countless lives at risk as he sped through streets crowded with people Christmas shopping. We are more than pleased that he will spend the next twenty five years in prison for what he has done. He had already been convicted for stealing a car in Hinds County. I am glad that Madison law enforcement officers made sure he won’t be stealing anything else for a long time.”