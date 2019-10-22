BancorpSouth Bank donates $100,000 to Youth Villages in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Youth Villages, and its programs in Tupelo and the surrounding areas, received a $100,000 contribution from BancorpSouth Bank.
“We are so grateful that BancorpSouth chose to invest in the important work that we provide to communities in Mississippi,” said Patrick Lawler, chief executive officer for Youth Villages.
Youth Villages provides services nationwide to young people with a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems and are currently in or at risk of being placed in the foster care system.
Eighty-six percent of the youth it serves are able to live at home with their families or independently a year later.
“We’re proud to support Youth Villages’ work to improve the outcomes for children struggling with trauma and serious emotional and behavioral problems,” said Leighton Gibens, President - Tupelo, Mississippi Market for BancorpSouth.
Through The Children’s Promise Act, BancorpSouth is making contributions of approximately $400,000 to charitable organizations in Mississippi in the year 2019.
The bank is participating in The Children’s Promise Act, which offers a dollar-for-dollar Mississippi tax credit to individuals for donations to eligible charitable organizations.
BancorpSouth Bank is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi and has 295 full-service branch locations in: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.
