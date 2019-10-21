2020′s best colleges and universities in Mississippi, according to WalletHub

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first “early decision” college-application deadline is Nov. 1 and it’s no secret that tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s. On Monday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and universities.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student Selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Mississippi
- Millsaps College
- Mississippi College
- William Carey University
- University of Mississippi
- Delta State University
- Mississippi University for Women
- Jackson State University
- Blue Mountain College
- Alcorn State University
- Tougaloo College
Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Millsaps College (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Mississippi College (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: William Carey University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 6th – Net Cost
- 5th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 2nd – On-Campus Crime
- 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 6th – Graduation Rate
- 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
