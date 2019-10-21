Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man missing out of Canton

61-year-old Larry Blount has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. (Source: Madison Co. Investigators)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 21, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:44 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Larry D. Blount of Canton.

Blount is described as a six feet tall black man, weighing 158 pounds with black/grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, October 14, at about 5:00 p.m. walking in the 300 block of Ricks Drive in Madison County. He was wearing blue jeans, a checkered long sleeve shirt and mismatched shoes, one brown and one black.

Family members say Larry D. Blount suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Larry D. Blount, you’re asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345.

