Saints extend win streak to five games with total team effort against the Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A blocked punt, two forced fumbles, two touchdown passes by Teddy Bridgewater, and two touchdown runs by Latavius Murray was more than enough to extend the Saints winning streak to five games after beating Chicago, 36-25.
The Saints continue to lead the NFC South, improving to 6-1 on the season. Teddy Bridgewater is 5-0 as the starting QB with the Saints in 2019.
Teddy Brigdewater went 23-38 passing, for 281 yards, and two touchdowns. Bridgewater connected with Josh Hill for a 4-yard TD, and Taysom Hill for a 4-yard touchdown.
Filling in for Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray rushed 27 times for 119 yards, two touchdown runs, including a 3-yard touchdown run and a 4-yard score.
Mitchell Trubisky’s offense surrendered two fumbles to the Saints in the contest. Vonn Bell recovered his fourth fumble of the season, and Marcus Davenport forced the other fumble with A.J. Klein recovering.
