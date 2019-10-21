Monday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heavy rain threat is over after we received a solid inch of rain today. That puts us over 7 inches of rain for the month of October, which normally tends to be the driest if not one of the driest months of the year for Mississippi. Clouds will decrease overnight with some areas of patchy fog. We[ll wind up in the lower 50s by morning with some outlying spots in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and cool and a little bit of a breeze. Highs will dance around 70 degrees. Wednesday will start even chillier with temperatures in the 40s and again Thursday morning. Daytime highs will reach the 70s both days with plenty of sunshine. The next weather system will arrive here Friday and possibly get stuck around here through this upcoming weekend. Expect Friday to be the wettest day, but otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with occasional rain. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Severe weather is unlikely with this next weather system, other than the potential for heavy rain. Winds will be northwest tonight at 5mph and 10mph Tuesday. Average high is 76 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 6:20pm.