Jackson’s mayor responds to a Civil Service Commission ruling for several officers

The mayor explains why the City needs that reassurance from the District Attorney's office. Mayor Lumumba said, "what we're saying is we want some notice or some acknowledgement from the District Attorney's office saying no charges will ensue. Once we do that then we're prepared to do that, prepared to bring them back if that happens. For those officers that are on leave for that purpose. Some of those named individuals were dismissed with cause and they know the reason they were dismissed with cause and that's all I will say."