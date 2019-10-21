Illegal immigrant and Jones County man plead guilty after dealing drugs near Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An illegal immigrant from Mexico and a Jones County man have both pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin near Blaire E. Batson Children’s Hospital.
“These unconscionable actions of dealing drugs near a children’s hospital after coming to this country illegally necessitate swift consequences," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Edgar Leonel Soto-Leon, 31, and Matthew Williams, 32, reached an agreement sometime around May 1, 2019 to distribute the drugs.
In trying to assist Soto-Leon, Williams contacted a potential buyer and told them that Soto-Leon was in possession of 3 pounds of meth known as “ICE," due to its purity, and 1 kilogram of heroin that he was trying to sell.
Unknown to either of the two men, this potential buyer was an undercover DEA officer who made an audio recording of his conversation with Williams and Soto-Leon.
On May 2, Soto-Leon and the undercover DEA officer met at a location near Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson where he proved the DEA officer with meth and heroin. Williams helped the DEA officer and Soto-Leon by giving directions where to meet.
Soto-Leon then told the DEA officer to meet the next day where he could provide even more drugs.
On May 3, Soto-Leon and the undercover DEA office met in Pearl, Mississippi and Soto-Leon gave the DEA agent more meth and heroin.
Once the second batch of drugs were given to the DEA officer, law enforcement immediately arrested Soto-Leon. Williams was arrested a few days later.
In total, Soto-Leon and Williams conspired to sell and sold 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin to the undercover DEA officer.
Both men will be sentenced in February of next year and both face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, followed by 5 years supervised release.
They also face a fine of up to $10,000,000.
The case was investigated by the DEA, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Pearl Police Department, and the Richland Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.
