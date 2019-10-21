ALERT DAY: strong storms possible Monday

ALERT DAY MONDAY: The day will start off quiet but will likely begin to get bumpy as showers and storms approach from the west along a strong cold front. The storms could become strong to severe with the potential of strong winds, hail and short-lived spin-up tornadoes. STAY WEATHER AWARE LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. Before the storms, expect warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds – highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the storms will exit to the east by sunset Monday. Behind that, we’ll see gradual clearing and cooler air filtering back into the region overnight, dropping into the 50s.
TUESDAY: High pressure will quickly build in after the cold front moves through. Sunshine will win out as temperatures make only manage the upper 60s and lower 70s through the afternoon. We’ll fall into the 40s by early Wednesday under clear skies and calm winds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold over the area through Wednesday and Thursday – keeping sunshine the rule of these days. Gradually, temperatures will begin to rebound through the 70s. Our next system will begin to move into the region by Friday, bringing a bout of showers and storms, though severe weather isn’t anticipated. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for highs Friday and into the weekend Saturday and Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.