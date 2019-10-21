ALERT DAY: strong storms possible Monday

ALERT DAY MONDAY: The day will start off quiet but will likely begin to get bumpy as showers and storms approach from the west along a strong cold front. The storms could become strong to severe with the potential of strong winds, hail and short-lived spin-up tornadoes. STAY WEATHER AWARE LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. Before the storms, expect warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds – highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the storms will exit to the east by sunset Monday. Behind that, we’ll see gradual clearing and cooler air filtering back into the region overnight, dropping into the 50s.