65-year-old man killed in two vehicle accident on HWY 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80W and University Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found an overturned SUV that had collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the SUV suffered severe head trauma and succumb to his injuries at the scene.
He has been identified as a 65-year-old man, however, his name has not been released.
The driver of the second vehicle did not appear to have any injuries that needed treatment.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
