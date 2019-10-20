Saints hold on to a close lead at half in Chicago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Defense and special teams are making a ton of noise in Chicago between the Saints and Bears. The Black and Gold’s units are doing a little more damage so far, holding on to a slim, 12-10 lead.
A blocked punt, a Vonn Bell fumble recovery, and a Teddy Bridgewater to Josh Hill, 4-yard touchdown gave the Saints enough ammunition to keep a halftime advantage.
The Bears found the end zone once in the first half, courtesy of a Cordarrelle Patterson 102-yard kick return.
