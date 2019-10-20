Saints hold on to a close lead at half in Chicago

The Saints entered Chicago with a 5-1 record. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen | October 20, 2019 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 5:13 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Defense and special teams are making a ton of noise in Chicago between the Saints and Bears. The Black and Gold’s units are doing a little more damage so far, holding on to a slim, 12-10 lead.

A blocked punt, a Vonn Bell fumble recovery, and a Teddy Bridgewater to Josh Hill, 4-yard touchdown gave the Saints enough ammunition to keep a halftime advantage.

The Bears found the end zone once in the first half, courtesy of a Cordarrelle Patterson 102-yard kick return.

