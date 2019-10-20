FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Alert Day issued for Monday ahead of storm threat

Although not everyone will see rain today, thunderstorms are likely tomorrow as our next cold front pushes through the state. Due to the potential for damaging wind gusts & isolated, brief tornadoes, Monday is now an ALERT DAY. A line of storms will likely make it’s way into the Delta mid-morning before approaching the metro by the lunch hour commute. SE parts of our area are likely to see the line of storms by the afternoon hours, before we dry out for the drive home from work. Make sure you can hear warnings throughout the day in case any storms do end up intensifying!