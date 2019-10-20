FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Alert Day issued for Monday ahead of storm threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers will be possible west of I-55 this morning and fog will be possible to the east. Keep this in mind heading out the door! Otherwise, temperatures are warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s to start & will warm quickly into the low 80s by this afternoon. Also anticipate the possiblity of running into scattered showers and storms later today!
Although not everyone will see rain today, thunderstorms are likely tomorrow as our next cold front pushes through the state. Due to the potential for damaging wind gusts & isolated, brief tornadoes, Monday is now an ALERT DAY. A line of storms will likely make it’s way into the Delta mid-morning before approaching the metro by the lunch hour commute. SE parts of our area are likely to see the line of storms by the afternoon hours, before we dry out for the drive home from work. Make sure you can hear warnings throughout the day in case any storms do end up intensifying!
Gradual clearing and cooling is anticipated into Tuesday morning... High pressure will be settling into the region mid-week, allowing for dry and cool conditions through Thursday. Another cold front arrives by Friday-Saturday and will bring us our next opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms. Have a great weekend!
