Trump to visit Mississippi days before statewide election

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - President Donald Trump will appear in Mississippi to rally Republicans days before statewide elections.
The president’s reelection campaign on Friday announced plans for a rally at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on Nov. 1. That’s four days before Mississippians will go to the polls to elect everything from a governor to county supervisors.
Trump’s own statement makes no mention of the gubernatorial showdown between Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. However, Republicans have been hoping for a visit from Trump to boost turnout.
The president will be appearing in the largest city in northeast Mississippi, a region that has been a key base of support for Hood, who is from that area, even as the Democrat has defied the statewide tide toward the GOP.
