Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Webster Co. woman

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Virginia Lee Roberts of Eupora, Webster County, Mississippi.
She is described as a black female, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 255 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Wednesday, October 16, at about 9:00 am in the 200 block of West Gould Avenue in Webster County. Virginia Roberts is believed to be traveling south towards Jackson in a 2002 red Cadillac Deville bearing a MS Tag of WEA2806.
Virginia Roberts may be accompanied by Consuela Shell who is described as black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black or blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Family members say Virginia Lee Roberts suffers from a condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Virginia Roberts contact Eupora Police Department at 662-552-4121.
