Shortage of critical chemo drug used to treat childhood cancers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A chemo drug used to treat most types of childhood cancer is now in short supply.
Olivia Newman was 14 when she got the diagnosis.
“Was diagnosed with all, acute lymphoblastic leukemia," explained her mother Kristi Newman. ”She wouldn’t look at anybody. She was laying on a gurney. She was staring at the ceiling. She was just closing her eyes and shaking her head. Tears were just coming out. And that was very very hard."
The good news nearly two years later...she’s in remission...set to receive a few more months of maintenance chemo. Now, there’s a nationwide shortage of the chemo drug vincristine.
“The one drug that we do have that can cure her cancer... if we don’t have that any more, what do we do? I don’t know,” said Newman.
Children’s of Mississippi learned of the potential shortage a few weeks ago and bought up extra. They have enough to last about six weeks. That’s for the current patients, not accounting for any new cases.
“We’re not yet having to not give it or give decreased dosages," said Children’s of Mississippi Cancer Center Director Dr. Anderson Collier. “We’ve started by trying to bring all the patients who need this medication to clinic at the same time so that we can use fewer vials to conserve what we have.”
There were two suppliers of vincristine, Pfizer and Teva. But Teva discontinued the drug in July. Now, Pfizer is trying to ramp up production.
“They’re hoping to have production back up by the end of the month and hopefully supply will be in," said Assistant Director of Pharmacy, Pediatrics and Critical Care, Andrew Ostrenga, Pharm.D. “They say it will be enough. But I’ve done this long enough and been in shortage long enough---we believe it when we see it and have drug in hand.”
”What impact not giving it or decreasing the dosages...the honest answer is...it’s not known," admitted Dr. Collier. “We’ve never been in a situation where we didn’t have vincristine to give.”
And that’s what worries Kristi Newman too.
”If we run out, what do we do?“ asked Newman. "How do they dole that out? I’m praying that it doesn’t come down to that.”
