Pascagoula High football players go bald for breast cancer awareness

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The excitement in the Pascagoula High School gym Friday was hard to beat. Despite all the pep, some of the football players were feeling a little nervous.
The time had come for them to make good on a promise to say goodbye to their locks. The gym turned into a barbershop as professional barbers gave them each a clean shave.
The guys and their coaches had pledged that if the school raised $2,000 for breast cancer awareness, they’d shave their heads. In two days, the school not only met that goal but surpassed it, raising more than $2,100.
The boys weren’t sure right away if they liked their new looks, but they felt good about why they did it.
“Pascagoula High School isn’t just about image. That we actually want to do something to help the community and the world,” said football player Cameron Eslava.
“It’s always nice to have your young men come out and support a worthy cause. All of us either know someone or have someone in our family who suffered through cancer and is a cancer survivor, and breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in our women, so it’s something that hits home for all of us," said Coach Lewis Sims.
The money raised will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
“It’s a lot, and the fact that we are in a poor community, and the fact that everybody came together and raised that in two days is incredible, and we went over that goal, so it was great," said student council sponsor Elizabeth Bonilla.
The teammates now share a new look along with a sense of community pride.
“I think it’s pretty remarkable that we raised in just two short days, but I’m glad to be a Panther right now," said player Carter Mccullough.
