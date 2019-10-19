Pair wanted for robbing woman while exchanging information in fender bender

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a man and woman who occupied a vehicle used in a robbery Friday.
The pair is responsible for the armed robbery of a woman in the 4400 block of N. State St. just after 1:30 p.m.
The suspects bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind then took her purse after pulling over to exchange insurance information.
The vehicle appears to be a Cadillac sedan with damage to the front right fender.
If you recognize the vehicle or know who was occupying it, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
