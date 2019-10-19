One dead, one injured in Yazoo City nightclub shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 25-year-old man is dead and another 25-year-old man remains hospitalized after being shot at the Bottoms Up Nightclub in Yazoo City.
According to Chief Ron Sampson with the Yazoo City Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of N Main Street between 1:30 and 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
They found a 25-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left rear shoulder. He was transported to the Baptist Hospital emergency room in the city and later died from his injuries.
A second man had been shot in the lower chin/neck area. He was airlifted to a local Jackson hospital, where he was last listed in serious but stable condition.
Chief Sampson said both men were from Yazoo City, but currently living in Texas. They were in town to participate in homecoming festivities.
The victims names will not be released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Chief Sampson said police have several more people left to interview.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.