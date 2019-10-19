Ole Miss foundation to pay $500,000 of new leader’s salary

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi’s foundation is voting to pay the school’s new leader a $500,000 salary supplement from private funds, ending questions about whether it would balk because of unhappiness about how trustees chose new Chancellor Glenn Boyce.
Foundation Chair Suzan Thames and CEO Wendell Weakley confirmed the Friday vote.
The university will pay Boyce $300,000, bringing his total pay to $800,000.
The move comes after the Ole Miss Faculty Senate on Thursday voted “no confidence” in the state’s College Board following the Boyce selection.
Boyce was Mississippi’s higher education commissioner and was paid $87,000 by the foundation to interview influential people about qualities desired in a chancellor. Trustees then hired him despite his not applying for the job, and campus groups say they weren’t adequately consulted. Boyce started work Monday.
