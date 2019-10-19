I-20 closures causing concerns for drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As drivers learned about MDOT’s repair plans on I-20, they thought; "it’s major. It’s going to affect a lot of people.”
MDOT closed a stretch of Interstate 20 starting Friday night; the section between Terry road and Ellis Avenue will close eastbound until October 24th, then the westbound lanes will be closed until the 31st.
The congestion is a concern for Talbot Robinson, who takes the interstate to Brandon daily.
“It’s going to be hectic and don’t take the highway," he said; “80. I’m going to have to take 80 and that’s a long way because you have traffic lights and you’re going to have people trying to get off 80 and trying to take that way so, I feel like it’s going to be major. I’m going to have to go to work early now - earlier now.”
Highway 80 is one of the planned detours for commuters. Big trucks will take a long loop through I-220.
Stefon Demby plans to avoid traveling in that area in the coming days, but believes the reconstruction will be a benefit in the long run.
“If it’s only going to be 10 days, I say it’s worth it. It’s worth a try. Anything is worth a try so let’s just see how it happens,” he said.
