FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weekend ahead; storm threat arrives Monday

Our next big thing will be a cold front arriving on our doorstep late Monday morning... this will push a line of showers and storms through the day and into the evening commute. Some of these storms could be strong-severe, with damaging wind gusts & even a few tornadoes possible. This won’t be a widespread, severe weather event, but you will want to make sure you can hear and respond to any warnings that may come out this Monday. Stay tuned for continued strength/timing updates as we get closer!