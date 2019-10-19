FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weekend ahead; storm threat arrives Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting off the weekend a little chilly, but slightly warmer than the previous couple of mornings. Temperatures are in the low 50s now but will warm up into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Any high clouds over the area will also push east throughout the day as Tropical Storm Nestor moves farther and farther away, keeping any rain chances along the Mississippi/Alabama state line through the afternoon.
Tropical Storm Nestor is not as well defined as it once was but is still forecast to make landfall this morning along Florida’s coastline before quickly weakening and pushing east towards the Atlantic Ocean by the end of the weekend. Local impacts are fortunately not anticipated!
Winds will be shifting out of the south, however, leading to even warmer temperatures by Sunday... expect highs in the low 80s with a few showers and storms forming west of I-55, especially by the afternoon hours.
Our next big thing will be a cold front arriving on our doorstep late Monday morning... this will push a line of showers and storms through the day and into the evening commute. Some of these storms could be strong-severe, with damaging wind gusts & even a few tornadoes possible. This won’t be a widespread, severe weather event, but you will want to make sure you can hear and respond to any warnings that may come out this Monday. Stay tuned for continued strength/timing updates as we get closer!
