Burrow breaks single-season passing TD record as No. 2 LSU routs Miss. St. after slow start

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Joe Burrow set a new single-season passing record at LSU, as the No. 2 team in the country started off a little slow but eventually got going and rolled to a relatively easy win over Mississippi State.
The Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) finished with a 36-13 rout of the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3 SEC).
Burrow was 25-of-32 for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He set a new LSU record with 29 touchdown passes in a season and there are still five regular-season games left to go. His main receiver was Justin Jefferson, who had eight catches for 89 yards and the touchdown that broke the record for Burrow. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained 53 yards on 11 carries.
LSU finished with 413 yards of total offense, while limiting Mississippi State to 339. The Tiger defense forced three turnovers, a fumble and two interceptions.
After the LSU defense stopped Mississippi State for no gain on a fourth down and one in the first quarter, the Tiger offense drove down the field to the Bulldog 2-yard line but could not find pay dirt and had to settle for a Cade York 20-yard field goal to put LSU up 3-0.
LSU again went down the field on the MSU defense but again could not get into the end zone. This time, the Tigers made it to the Bulldog 5-yard line before settling for a 23-yard field goal from York to go up 6-0. The next time Miss. St. got the ball, the Bulldogs fumbled and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence recovered to give the ball back to the offense on the MSU 45-yard line. The Tigers were able to take advantage of the gift but it wasn't as big of an outcome as they expected, as they again had to settle for a York field goal. This one was from 25 yards out to make it 9-0.
The Mississippi State offense then got going and a 6-play, 75-yard drive was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Shrader to make it 9-7 in the second quarter. On the kickoff, Edwards-Helaire returned the ball 22 yards and another 15 was tacked on due to a face mask penalty. The call may have ignited a fire under the LSU offense, as Burrow connected with a wide open Racey McMath for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 15-7.
The Bulldogs were on the move again when safety JaCoby Stevens made a one-handed interception in the middle of the field to give the Tigers good field position once again. It only took Burrow and the offense five plays and a little over 1:00 to go 55 yards and reach the end zone on an 8-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase to put LSU up 22-7 with less than 1:00 to go in the first half.
LSU did not have a good start to the second half. First, the Tigers had to call timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty. Next, Burrow nearly threw an interception. Then, the Miss. St. defense dropped him to the turf for a 7-yard sack. The LSU defense stepped up big, forcing a three-and-out that included a sack by Michael Divinity Jr. on third down. Burrow got his mojo back and hit Derrick Dillon for a 37-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 29-7 with about 10:30 left in the third quarter.
The LSU defense forced another three-and-out in a drive that again ended with a sack. This time it was Stevens coming up from his safety spot to get to Shrader. Burrow then threw a bullet to Jefferson for an 18-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 36-7 with a little more than 5:30 left in the third. The LSU defense intercepted Shrader again. This time it was Kristian Fulton coming up with the pick.
Mississippi State added a touchdown late and the two-point attempt failed.
