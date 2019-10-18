10-year-old bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Rankin Co.

By China Lee | October 18, 2019 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:32 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was injured after being struck by car in Rankin County.

Just after 4 pm, MHP was responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Highway 43 near Carter Creek Ln.

Preliminary reports indicate that a northbound Cadillac Sedan struck a bicyclist that crossed in front of it.

The driver of the car was not injured. The bicyclist, who was reported to be a 10-year-old was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for No Proof of Liability Insurance.

