10-year-old bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was injured after being struck by car in Rankin County.
Just after 4 pm, MHP was responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Highway 43 near Carter Creek Ln.
Preliminary reports indicate that a northbound Cadillac Sedan struck a bicyclist that crossed in front of it.
The driver of the car was not injured. The bicyclist, who was reported to be a 10-year-old was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac was cited for No Proof of Liability Insurance.
