Woman arrested for murder in Bienville Drive shooting after lying to investigators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been arrested and charged after a man was found shot to death outside of a home on Bienville Drive Tuesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Audranuna Champion is charged with capital murder.
Champion was originally present inside the home at the time of the shooting. She was questioned and released, but it was later determined that she wasn’t being truthful with investigators about what happened.
The victim is identified as 55-year-old Antonio Lovaglio. Based on witness information, a man was seen going inside the home and later leaving on foot. Shortly after, Lovaglio ran from the house and collapsed.
Champion is believed to be associated with the male suspect who was seen leaving the the location shortly after the shooting. Robbery is believed to have been the motive.
An altercation took place, but it is still unclear what took place inside that led to the shooting and whether the victim knew the suspects.
Champion is currently being held without bond.
The identity of the second suspect is being verified and his arrest is expected.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.