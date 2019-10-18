Two arrested for possessing child pornography

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested Thursday in separate cases after investigators discovered suspicious online activity, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.
Sixty-four-year-old Walter David Woodard of Meridian, and 54-year-old Mikel Peter Carlson of Stonewall, were arrested at their homes and each charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
Woodard was booked into the Lauderdale County jail with his bond set at $100,000.
Carlson was booked into the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting his initial appearance.
If convicted for both counts, they each face up to 80 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.