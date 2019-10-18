Second suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured in Ridgewood Rd. drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Ridgewood Road in August.
Investigators have charged 22-year-old Jordan Terry with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Terry was located Thursday and taken into custody at an undisclosed location with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.
29-year-old Earnest Myers, Jr. was killed in the shooting. Officers responded to the scene where a small SUV had left the road and crashed into a tree in the yard of a home there.
Police say Myers Jr. was in a fight with another man several minutes before the shooting and the same man allegedly fired into the victim’s vehicle as he drove down Ridgewood Road. He was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman was also in the car with minor injuries from the crash. She was transported to the hospital.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexis Black was arrested in August and is facing the same charges as Terry for her alleged involvement and knowledge of the incident.
Terry is currently being held without bond until his initial court appearance.
This is an ongoing investigation.
