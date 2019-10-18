Relatives say mother acted suspiciously before abducting children from Copiah County home at gunpoint

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A nationwide Amber Alert was canceled a day later after a three-year-old girl and one-year-old boy abducted in Copiah County Wednesday were found safe.
The terrifying ordeal for relatives ended peacefully two states to east, with the mother going to law officers to prove their conditions.
PREVIOUS:
One family member said he saw 28-year-old Teanna Dixon and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, minutes before they took the children by force.
Copiah County investigators said the children were taken at gunpoint from a house on Taylor Grove Road.
Dixon now has the children in Georgia.
“I knew it was something wrong anyway,” said Michael Norwood. “The way they were acting when they pulled up.”
Norwood said he is related to the children. His mother Vicky Wade Craft was babysitting them when the unthinkable happened.
Around 4:30 p.m., Norwood became suspicious when a nervous Dixon showed up at his door looking for his mother.
She was four doors down with three-year-old Dior and one-year-old Zaire.
“I was like they were looking for an address,” Norwood recalled. “Well they had passed the house and then they backed up in the yard. When they jumped out they were also looking around, skittish."
Copiah County authorities said Dixon entered the house first Wednesday. Shortly after, Young went inside and pulled out a gun before leaving with the children.
According to Chief Investigator Sharon Kelly, the couple went back to Georgia.
Thursday Dixon took the children to the Forest Park Police Department. They were found to be safe and released to her custody.
“My little brother told them where my mama was and after five 10 minutes later we got a phone call saying they had taken them, pulled guns on them or whatever and took the children,” added Norwood.
The Copiah County resident said he’s not aware of the children having a relationship with their mother.
He learned from WLBT they were found unharmed.
Copiah County filed no kidnapping charges against Dixon. Lesser charges involving the weapon could be pending.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.