National Night Out event unites law enforcement and the communities they serve

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - National Night Out is all about uniting law enforcement agencies, and the communities they protect and serve.
Thursday, different cities across the Magnolia State came together for a night full of fun, food, and neighborhood unity.
“We try to get out and interact with everybody and let everyone know we care about our community. Terry is such a great place to live and we just want to keep it safe!”
Neighbors got to know their local police officers and first responders a little better at the Terry Community Park.
Terry’s police chief say’s it’s all about fighting against crime, and promoting awareness of drugs and violence, all while bringing together the people they serve.
“We have a lot of pastors that our here... a booth for human trafficking, different games for people to play, a space jump and of course free food. Free food is always a good reason to come out.”
And Terry isn’t the only city building up their community tonight.
In the City of Ridgeland is also taking part in the national event.
“They will cook out, have a potluck and we come out and visit. They get to know us better and the mayor and chief are all here just getting a chance to visit with all the residence.”
Different neighborhoods in the community got a chance to celebrate their local police officers, firefighters and community officials.
“We depend on the community for our information and their support. This event helps us to build that.”
Corporal Lancaster says they are also launching a new tool to the public! It’s called ‘Relay’ and here’s how it works!
“They can notify the police department through their cell phones or laptops of any non emergency calls for service. It will go straight to a police unit and they will respond”
