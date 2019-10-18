Local cornhole league introducing the game to all-comers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A staple at every football tailgate across the country, the game of cornhole is popular, yet still a hidden secret. Central Mississippi Cornhole and Good Times is looking to change that.
“We’re just wanting to spread the game of corn hole,” said founder Jeff Richburg. “It gives us a competitive game as well.”
Looking for a new sport to play, Richburg, a former college basketball and baseball player, didn’t really have much experience with cornhole but that did not stop him from starting a local chapter of the American Cornhole League in 2018. Members of all ages and skill-levels are welcome, whether its to play in one of the many regional tournaments throughout Mississippi and beyond or in the local Wednesday get togethers.
“We got all kinds of walks of life here,” said member Bubba McPhearson. “Started putting on some local tournaments, going down to the coast, going over to Meridian, Hattiesburg, advanced players, we have social players, anybody can come and play and that’s kind of what makes it fun.”
For more information on Central Mississippi Cornhole and Good Times Facebook page.
