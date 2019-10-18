Jackson State aiming for a SWAC championship for both men’s & women’s basketball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Let the Hoop Madness begin.
Jackson State for the second year in a row has introduced their basketball programs to fan with style.
This year’s introduction was similar with both teams signing autographs for fans and scrimmaging afterwards.
The highlight of the madness is always the coaches being driven onto the court. This year both Wayne Brent and Tomekia Reed were escorted by police and driving a blacked out corvette.
The greeted by their teams hyped up and ready for basketball.
Catching up with both teams, the goal for this season is the same.
“Winning a SWAC championship.”
Hometown kid, Dontelius Ross spoke on attacking the rime more this season is what we can expect. They were a lot of low scoring games in the past for the tigers. But he says that won’t be the case this season
“What’s different about us this season is we can score the ball. A lot better than we did last year. Last year we probably averaged like 58-60 points a game. This year, we’re going to be a lot more fast paced, we going to be able to score the ball. Like the 70′s-80′s this year," said Ross.
Over on the women’s side. Marneisha Hamer is the glowing star on this team. Coming off a All-American performance, she says they’ve through the grind and is ready for the season.
“Just try to become a more dominant player and give it all I got. (We’ve) being going hard in the weight room, going hard in practice, individual workouts, preseason workouts, summer and everything. We’re ready for everyone," said Hamer.
