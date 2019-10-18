I-20 closures begin tonight, expected to last five days as crews make repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting tonight, construction work will shut down a portion of Interstate 20 in Jackson for about two weeks.
Phase I of the construction will take place from October 18 at 7 p.m. until October 23 at 5 a.m.
You need to plan for detours if you use Interstate 20 in south Jackson.
MDOT will close I-20 East between the Terry Road and Ellis Avenue exits.
Traffic will be detoured onto I-220 to I-55 and then back onto I-20.
Local traffic will be able to use Highway 80 as a detour. The closure is expected to last for five days while crews are making repairs to the Lynch Street bridge.
Police will be assisting with traffic and MDOT will also be monitoring the detour route and make any necessary changes if need be. Detour signs and message boards will also be out to guide you.
It’s not often that MDOT has to shut down an interstate for repairs.
Officials say they realize this will be an inconvenience for drivers, but it’s necessary.
“Even if you don’t travel I-20 it’s probably still going to have a small effect on the detour traffic," said an MDOT official. "Even just not only 55 and 220, but some of the other roads in the area may have some extra traffic as well. Just bear with us. It will be closed for five days, but it will extend the life of the bridge, so it will be worth it.”
During these closures, MDOT says plan ahead, give yourself some extra time, and expect delays.
Drivers are asked to be on the lookout for workers in the area and follow the speed limit.
Remember, fines are doubled if you’re caught speeding in a construction zone.
