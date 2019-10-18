High School Football Week 9: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week (7-2) MRA Patriots take on (7-1) Jackson Prep. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.
MRA @ Jackson Prep
Madison Central @ Starkville
Petal @ NW Rankin
Clinton @ Germantown
Canton @ Callaway
Jim Hill @ Wingfield
Pelahatchie @ Pisgah
Crystal Springs @ Velma Jackson
Meridian @ Brandon
Murrah @ Warren Central
Ridgeland @ Vicksburg
