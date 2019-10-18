High School Football Week 9: Scores and Highlights

By China Lee | October 18, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:29 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OF CLICK | WEEK 9 SCORES}

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week (7-2) MRA Patriots take on (7-1) Jackson Prep. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game on WLBT at 10:15.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

MRA @ Jackson Prep

Madison Central @ Starkville

Petal @ NW Rankin

Clinton @ Germantown

Canton @ Callaway

Jim Hill @ Wingfield

Pelahatchie @ Pisgah

Crystal Springs @ Velma Jackson

Meridian @ Brandon

Murrah @ Warren Central

Ridgeland @ Vicksburg

