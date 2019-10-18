Suspect arrested in shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left two people injured at Grambling State University on Friday.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, according to GSU’s communications director. There was a party at the venue when shots were fired.
Louisiana State Police told KSLA that the suspect, who is a former student at the school but was not currently enrolled, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.
University President Rick Gallot issued the following statement:
According to GSU’s Jovan Hackley, associate vice president of strategy, marketing and communications, the party was not an official university-sponsored event. Student ID checks were not requried.
Two people, a Grambling State University police officer and a non-student, were injured. The non-student was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
The officer was shot in the lower body, his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Witnesses on the scene told authorities that they saw someone flee the campus after shots were fired. Students say they received text messages and emails from the campus about the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Investigators with Louisiana State Police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more about the incident.
