Suspect arrested in shooting at Grambling State University

Our goal at Grambling State University is to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for our students. To help in this effort, we will work with our student life and campus safety teams to grow our policies and procedures to better accommodate our student body. Our hearts and prayers go out to those impacted by last night’s events both directly and indirectly. I encourage all of our campus and community to support Louisiana State Police in their investigation by calling (318) 274-2222 with any related information.

Rick Gallot