Suspect arrested in shooting at Grambling State University
Two people were injured in a shooting on Grambling's campus Friday, Oct. 18. (Source: KSLA)
October 18, 2019 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 12:01 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left two people injured at Grambling State University on Friday.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, according to GSU’s communications director. There was a party at the venue when shots were fired.

Louisiana State Police told KSLA that the suspect, who is a former student at the school but was not currently enrolled, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

University President Rick Gallot issued the following statement:

Our goal at Grambling State University is to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for our students. To help in this effort, we will work with our student life and campus safety teams to grow our policies and procedures to better accommodate our student body. Our hearts and prayers go out to those impacted by last night’s events both directly and indirectly. I encourage all of our campus and community to support Louisiana State Police in their investigation by calling (318) 274-2222 with any related information.
Rick Gallot

According to GSU’s Jovan Hackley, associate vice president of strategy, marketing and communications, the party was not an official university-sponsored event. Student ID checks were not requried.

Two people, a Grambling State University police officer and a non-student, were injured. The non-student was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

The officer was shot in the lower body, his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses on the scene told authorities that they saw someone flee the campus after shots were fired. Students say they received text messages and emails from the campus about the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more about the incident.

