Giant Salvinia appears to be gone from reservoir, some boating restrictions lifted

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s good news tonight in the efforts to eradicate Giant Salvinia out of the Ross Barnett reservoir.
The invasive weed has the ability to grow twice it's size in two days, and threatened to create a mat over the water which would ruin all recreational activity there.
Thursday, reservoir officials voted to raise the lake back to it’s normal level because they believe it’s all gone.
They had dropped the water level to kill off the weed last year.
They are also opening up about 50 percent more boating areas in Pelahatchie Bay.
For several months that popular fishing area was off limits while officials worked to get the plant under control.
Jennifer Hall the President of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board said, “I recognize there have been people that may not have been able to use their boats as much as they wanted to this summer; I understand that. I was in that position I live on Pelahatchie shore, but however because of our actions they are now not finding this grass.”
Boating between the main lake and Pelahatchie Bay, under the causeway bridge is still prohibited.
That is being done to keep the weed from getting into the main lake.
Thursday, Reservoir officials released the following statement:
The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors gave its approval Thursday to begin refilling Barnett Reservoir to normal operating levels as part of its plan to battle Giant Salvinia in Pelahatchie Bay. Acting on a recommendation by the PRVWSD’s Salvinia task group, the Board agreed to two modifications in its four-part action plan put in place in October 2018. In addition to starting the lake back toward the preferred level of 297.5 feet above sea level, more areas of the Bay will soon be open to boaters. Two other key parts of the emergency plan remain in place: Boating between the main lake and the bay remains closed under the Northshore Causeway bridge, and tournament fishing of any kind is still banned in Pelahatchie Bay. The timing of the change to raise the level was fortunate, coinciding with the season’s first heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall in the area on Tuesday has produced a 1½-foot rise to 296.97 by noon on Thursday as reservoir officials held water to minimize downstream impacts. Reservoir General Manager John Sigman said the change was based strictly on the recommendations of aquatic vegetation specialists on the task group. “They have told us that it is time to put water back in the lake and on the Giant Salvinia to access the status of the plant,” Sigman said. “We have been holding the lake low for a year, and in doing so we have had a significant impact on the Salvinia to the point of the experts not being able to locate any live Salvinia. They feel that putting water back in the area is critical now in assessing the status of the plant. If there is any living Salvinia, it will expose itself when put back in its natural habitat.” According to a report from the last task group meeting Oct. 4, the plan is to bring the pool back to 297.5 and then assess the plant for an undetermined period to see if it reappears.
The changes approved Thursday join a change to the plan made back in March when boating was allowed in certain areas of the Bay. No boating was allowed for five months under the original action. “The task group felt we could now also expand the areas open to boating, too, but the main areas along the north shoreline where Salvinia had the most impact will remain closed,” Sigman said. “User groups had asked for more areas to open and our task group partners agreed. “However, the partners were uncomfortable about removing the barriers at the bridge, which serve as the last line of defense, until we know the status of the plant once the water is raised. We know that the low lake level and the bridge closure have been a burden for our shoreline residents in the Bay and other areas, as well as boaters on the entire lake. We appreciate the patience and support we have received from our leaseholders and users. I can assure you that denying access and use of our beautiful lake is something the Board would not do unless it was deemed necessary for the future well-being of Barnett Reservoir.” Sigman said that the areas of Pelahatchie Bay approved for boating to resume will reopen as soon as PRVWSD can complete the task of marking the boundaries with buoys and signs and placing maps at boat ramps. Maps of the new boating area will be posted at the PRVWSD’s website at TheRez.ms.gov.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.